NSA Sullivan: Trump Pulling Out of Iran Nuclear Deal a ‘Catastrophic Mistake’

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that former President Donald Trump made a “catastrophic mistake” when he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Jake quickly on Iran. The Secretary of State says we are very, very, very short on time. Iran is getting very close here to the ability to produce a weapon. Are they just playing for time?

SULLIVAN: Well, I would say two things on this front. Number one, our policy is straightforward. We are determined to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Number two, we believe that diplomacy is the best way to do that. But as you said and as the secretary of state has said, time is running short, and I was in Israel at the end of last month–

BRENNAN: – Yeah.–

SULLIVAN –coordinating on the possibility that diplomacy does not proceed.

BRENNAN: – Yeah.–

SULLIVAN: We are working closely with our European allies and partners on this as well, and we will find a way forward. But —

BRENNAN: – OK.–

SULLIVAN: – a critical point here–

BRENNAN: Jake, I have to wrap you right now. I’m sorry.

SULLIVAN: The reason we are in the situation we’re in right now is because the previous administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, and we were paying the wages of that catastrophic mistake.