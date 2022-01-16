Rick Scott: Democrat Party Has Become ‘the Anti-Democracy Party’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night America,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) railed against the Democratic Party’s effort to end the Senate filibuster.

Scott argued that the Democratic Party has become “the anti-democracy party” because they want to “cheat” to win elections and get their way.

“It is just about Democrats winning elections,” Scott emphasized. “If you look at the Democrat Party now, they are the ones that are anti-democracy. They talk about packing the Supreme Court. They don’t want you to show your I.D. to vote. I got on a flight this morning, and I had to show my I.D. to get on the plane. And that’s OK. But for the sacred right to vote, we don’t have to have that. And by the way, your signatures don’t have to match if you use mail-in, and, oh gosh, we want to use that ballot harvesting so we can pick and choose what ballots get in. And the ballot boxes unmonitored — that would be good because that would help us cheat. So what the Democrat Party is — they are the anti-democracy party. That’s exactly what they’ve become.”

He added, “They are frustrated because they can’t do all these things by themselves.”

