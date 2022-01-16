Romney: ‘Full Support’ for Mitch McConnell’ Continuing Leadership

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has the full support of the Republican caucus to continue in his leadership role if they win the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm election.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Senator Lindsey Graham said he couldn’t support Mitch McConnell if he doesn’t develop a working relationship with Donald Trump. Is that a litmus test that you think is fair?”

Romney said, “Oh, I think there’s full support for Mitch McConnell. I haven’t heard anything other than a solid support for his continued leadership. People are always trying to placate Donald Trump. I don’t fall in that camp, of course. But I wouldn’t attribute that as a comment about Mitch McConnell as much as a comment about Donald Trump.”

Todd said, “The January 6th committee, what you’ve seen with their investigation, do you believe what they’re doing is legitimate legitimate?”

Romney said, “There’s no question that they are finding things that we didn’t know. I think that’s appropriate. There was an attack on the United States Capitol. There was an effort to try and prevent the peaceful transfer of power. That’s unacceptable. we need to understand why there was not a rescue effort launched well before what finally came and they’re delving into that.”

