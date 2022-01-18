Don Lemon: Unvaccinated Are ‘Idiots’ — Think They ‘Are Above the Law’

CNN host Don Lemon said Tuesday on “New Day” that people not vaccinated against COVID-19 were “idiots” who think they are “above the law.”

Lemon said, “I’ve gotten criticized for saying we should stop listening to the people and they should not be part of polite society.”

He continued, “The unvaccinated people in the U.S. are key to the reason that coronavirus, the variants are emerging, And that the reason I’m looking at the stats from the CDC and the reason why it’s replicating and mutating. It’s because of unvaccinated people who are doing their own research online. I can’t do my own research better than experts who devoted their lives to medical and scientific research.”

Lemon added, “We had to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research or that they are above the law and they can break the rules. Australia, Novak Djokovic, Australia said, ‘No, no, no, no. We’re going to look at the greater good of everyone in our society, and you’re not part of that. We don’t care that you’re the number one tennis player in the world.’ And good on them, because they are keeping their population and their citizens, people who want to be good citizens, they’re keeping them healthy and safe and alive, and not for someone who thinks that they can come in, do their own research, get Covid, spread it to other people, not wear masks, like the guy, the TV presenter said, and then infect all of us and keep all of us in the house, or from going to work, or from being able to do what they want to do. That’s it. I’m done. I’m off of my soap box.”

