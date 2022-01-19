Caitlyn Jenner: Biological Boys ‘Should Not Be Playing in Women’s Sports’

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday argued against allowing biological males from competing in sports solely for biological females.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Jenner called on the NCAA “to make the right decision” to not allow biological men like Penn swimmer Lia Thomas to compete as a female.

“Number one, biological boys, I’ve said from the beginning, should not be playing in women’s sports. We need to protect women’s sports,” Jenner outlined. “Obviously, this is about Lia Thomas, who has brought a lot of attention to this issue. First of all, I respect her decision to live her life authentically — 100%. But it also comes with responsibility and some integrity. I don’t know why she’s doing this … for two reasons. One, it’s not good for the trans community. I mean, we have a lot of issues in the trans community that are very difficult and very challenging. We have a suicide rate that’s nine times higher than the general public. But it’s also not good for women’s sports.”

The former California gubernatorial candidate added, “It’s unfortunate that this is happening. I don’t know why she’s doing it. She knows when she’s swimming, she’s beating the competition by two laps. She was born a biological boy. She was raised as a biological boy. Her cardiovascular system is bigger. Her respiratory system is bigger. Her hands are bigger. She can swim faster. That’s a known. All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working. I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially anybody she’s competing against, because in the woke world, you have to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is great,’ and on and on and on. No, it’s not. We need to protect women’s sports, and the NCAA needs to make the right decision tomorrow.”

