Carville: Biden Was Tough, Had ‘Stamina’ at Presser — ‘Today Was a Very Good Day’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden was tough and showed stamina during his first solo news conference of 2022.

Carville said, “I thought today was a very good day. The best time to plant an oak tree was 25 years ago. The second-best time is right now. I think President Biden planted an oak tree. He decided that, ‘Hey, look, our political situation has deteriorated here, and I’m going to personally take charge of it.’ It is not a minor feat to stand there for an hour and 50 minutes, on your feet, answering every kind of questions that comes your way on every kind of different policy. So my hat is off to the president. It really is. He has taken matters into his own hands.”

He continued, “You can’t avoid land mines. No president can avoid land mines. You can try to figure out where they are and get around some of them, but they’re going to blow up on you. I think he realized that. He showed an element of toughness today that was encouraging if you’re a Democrat.”

Carville added, “I’m 77. I couldn’t do an hour-and-50-minute interview with you. All right? I wouldn’t have the stamina.”

