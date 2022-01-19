CNN’s Tapper: Reporters Haven’t Liked Trump Questioning Results and Biden Wouldn’t Accept 2022, But I Won’t Compare Biden to Trump

During CNN’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s press conference on Wednesday, host Jake Tapper stated that raising doubt about the legitimacy of election results is something Democrats and reporters have disliked about former President Donald Trump and Biden refused to say that the 2022 election would be legitimate, but he’s “certainly not going to compare what Joe Biden just said, President Biden just said, with Donald Trump’s history when it comes to the big lie on the elections.”

Tapper said, “[S]ince 2015, since Donald Trump came down that escalator, the idea of sowing doubt in election results has been something that Democrats and reporters and the public have not liked about Donald Trump. And I’m certainly not going to compare what Joe Biden just said, President Biden just said, with Donald Trump’s history when it comes to the big lie on the elections. But he refused to say that the election results this midterm — in these midterms in November would be legitimate. He refused it.”

