Mike Lee: Democrats ‘Beating Up on Manchin and Sinema’ Because ‘They’re Desperate’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) sounded off about the Democrats’ push to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.

As part of the effort, Democrats have ramped up the pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to change his stance of not changing the filibuster.

According to Lee, Democrats are “willing to threaten and intimidate” Manchin to get their way “because they’re desperate.”

“Well, they keep running into it because they’re desperate,” Lee asserted. “They are so desperate to silence Americans and seize power that they are willing to threaten and intimidate and make life miserable for him. Look, he’s got security protection around him simply because of the fact that Democrats are mad at him because he is keeping their word. Unlike them.”

He continued, “Look, dozens of them signed a letter with Republicans four years ago when we were in the same situation; when we were being pressured by some in our party to nuke the filibuster. They joined us in saying it shouldn’t be nuked. Now, they have no explanation other than that it could benefit them for the short term right now, and they are proceeding anyway. And they are beating up on Manchin and Sinema, and that’s not right.”

