Tucker Carlson: Howard Stern ‘Now a Coward’ — ‘Quivering Mass of Neuroses and Hatred’

Thursday, FNC host Tucker Carlson slammed SiriusXM host Howard Stern, who he acknowledged was one of the greatest radio hosts of all time.

However, Carlson said given Stern’s tack about COVID-19, he had become a coward, which has led “hatred” to overtake him.

“Howard Stern, by any measure, is one of the great radio hosts of all time,” he said. “He has made a huge amount of money for doing what he does, but there’s a reason for it. He is incredibly brave. Vulgar, yes, but truly talented. But above all, courageous. Defended free speech, was fired for it repeatedly, used his platform to fight government censorship, gave the finger to the man. There are a lot of things impressive about Howard Stern. That briefly allowed him to be creative, but not anymore. Maybe it was the coronavirus that broke him, hormonal changes in middle age. He is now a coward. His broadcast is about cowardice, amplifying his fears about corona over the air. Attacking, more precisely, attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person.”

“The guy was always a narcissist, obviously,” Carlson added. “The show was about himself. But again, he had a spirit. He had bravery. But he has declined into this kind of quivering mass of neuroses and hatred — hatred that has so overtaken him, he has decided anyone who doesn’t follow his commands should just go die.

