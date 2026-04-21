Nancy Mace Files Motion to Expel Cory Mills from House over Stolen Valor, Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday filed a motion to expel Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) from the House of Representatives over allegations that include stolen valor and sexual misconduct.

The South Carolina congresswoman filed the motion to expel. The motion is not privileged; however, Mace could move to force a vote soon. The resolution accuses the Florida congressman of falsely representing his military service, sexual misconduct allegations, campaign finance violations, and illegal activity involving federal contracts while serving as a lawmaker.

Mace has moved to expel Mills, while Mills is moving to file a similar resolution against Mace.

“As a survivor, I will always stand up and right the wrongs of others,” Mace, who is running for governor, said.

“He is only coming after me because he knows he’s next.”

Fox News continued:

Mills has faced a bevy of recent scandals, including allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend with revenge porn after they broke up and a separate assault allegation that law enforcement responded to in Washington, D.C., last year. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged. Mills is seeking a third House term this November and President Donald Trump has endorsed his re-election campaign.

Mills has denied the allegations Mace laid against him.

He wrote on X, “Nancy wants you to believe she’s fighting for you, but she’s not. One minute she’s MAGA, the next she isn’t. Nancy Mace is a hypocrite who abuses her power and is an opportunist. She even attacked.”