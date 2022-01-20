WH’s Psaki: Biden ‘Absolutely Is Not Predicting that the 2022 Elections Would Be Illegitimate’

Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted President Joe Biden had not predicted the 2022 midterm elections would be illegitimate in his plea for the U.S. Senate to pass a so-called “voting rights” bill.

Psaki told FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that Biden’s comments were about former President Donald Trump’s criticism and efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve talked to the president a lot about this,” she said. “And he absolutely is not predicting that the 2022 elections would be illegitimate. The point he was raising was both that in 2020, even amongst challenging circumstances, efforts to suppress the vote and in the midst of a pandemic, there was record turnout — Democrats and Republicans, record turnout to go to the polls.”

“And the point he was making is that the former president asked a number of states, seven or more, in fact, to overturn the outcome of the election,” Psaki continued. “Now, obviously, if there’s an effort to do that, we’ve got to fight against that. That’s what our commitment is to doing. But he was not making a prediction. He has confidence in the American people. And we’re going to do everything we can to protect people’s rights.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor