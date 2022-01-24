Whoopi Goldberg to Bill Maher Being Done with COVID: ‘How Dare You Be So Flippant’

Whoopi Goldberg described HBO’s Bill Maher saying that he was done with COVID-19 as “flippant” during Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

During his “Real Time” monologue, Maher said, “I don’t want to live in your paranoid world anymore, your masked paranoid world. You go out. It’s silly now, you know, you mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster. They scan your head like you are a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas. You are.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids to this vaccine [virus]. Or people who lost family members or dear friends to this.”

She added, “Listen, nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s, you know, sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families, and you don’t have to do it, but stay away from everybody, because if you are the one who’s not paying attention, and you’re coughing and sneezing, you don’t want to — then stay out of the public, man. This is not — nobody wants this. I don’t want it, and I think he’s forgetting that people are still at risk who cannot get vaccinated, people who can’t. Little kids under the age of 5 or people with health conditions. How dare you be so flippant, man?”

