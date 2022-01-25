FNC’s Kurtz: ‘Biden Looks Petty and Think-Skinned When He Insults Reporters’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” network host Howard Kurtz sounded off on President Joe Biden’s recent exchanges with members of the media, most recently calling FNC’s Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot microphone.

Biden has since called Doocy to apologize for his remark.

Kurtz argued Biden “looks petty and thin-skinned when he insults reporters.” He added that it was “beneath the presidency,” a point he said was true when former President Donald Trump sparred with reporters as well.

“Well, first of all, President Biden looks petty and thin-skinned when he insults reporters,” Kurtz stated. “It’s beneath the presidency. And it’s a disturbing pattern where he is doing it in response to even routine questions about inflation. ‘Do you think inflation is a political liability?’ as Peter Doocy asked, is not exactly a kick in the pants.”

He continued, “But it’s not about Fox. He did this last year with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, telling her that if she didn’t understand the point he was making about Putin, ‘you’re in the wrong business.’ I’m glad the president called our colleague Peter Doocy to clear the air. And I have to say Peter Doocy has handled this whole episode brushing it off with extraordinary grace and humor.”

