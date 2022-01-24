FNC’s Peter Doocy: Biden Called to ‘Clear the Air’ After Calling Me a Stupid SOB

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy said Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden called him to “clear the air” after calling him a “stupid son of a bitch,” which was caught on a hot microphone.

After the press conference, Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden responded, “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Doocy said, “He called my cell phone. He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And we went back and forth, and we talked about, just kind of, moving forward. And I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different from what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You’ve got to!'”

Hannity said, “Did he apologize?”

Doocy said, “He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

Hannity said, “That is not an answer. Did he apologize? That doesn’t sound like an apology.”

Doocy said, “He said it is nothing personal, pal. And I told him I appreciated him reaching out.”

He added, “With all the stuff going on, I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out of his evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

