Graham: ‘If You Care About World Order, You Better Get the Ukraine Right’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, offered his policy prescription for the United States as Russia appears to be taking a more aggressive tack in Eastern Europe.

The South Carolina Republican argued for an increased troop presence in the Baltics and added that the United States’ other adversaries were watching to see how the Biden administration would handle a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine.

“We can stand up against the invasion of an innocent country in this case, or the sovereignty of a country, and the way you do it is you mass-produce oil and energy which is half of Putin’s economy, and we benefit for national security reasons, and the American people would do them a service everything would get cheaper it would help with the 40-year high of inflation,” host Sean Hannity said. “Why don’t we do that?”

“Well, number one, I support sending more troops to the Baltic regions, members of NATO,” Graham said. “As Putin tries to dismantle NATO, we need to make it stronger and have a greater presence in his backyard. But the one thing I want to leave with you tonight — the Ukraine is far more important than just the Ukraine. The Chinese are watching, and if Putin gets away with dismantling the Ukraine, the Iranians will break out and try to get a bomb because they see weakness everywhere. So if you care about world order, you better get the Ukraine right.”

