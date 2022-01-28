J.D. Vance Criticizes Opponent Matt Dolan for Indians Name Change, Rails Against ‘Weak Republicans’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” U.S. Senate hopeful and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance hammered his opponent Matt Dolan and other “weak Republicans” who he argued would not fight back against Big Tech and other power brokers attempting to dictate the terms of what is allowed in modern American culture.

He noted that Dolan, owner of the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians, now known as the Cleveland Guardians, and how he caved to pressure to rename the team.

“Look, at the end of the day, it’s not about misinformation, it’s not about public health, or anything else,” he explained. “It’s about controlling the narrative because the Democrats know that if they have to face us in an honest debate, they’re going to lose. So they try to control the narrative. They try to control the facts, and they use their big tech allies to do exactly that. One of the things I try to remind people, though, is that this is enabled by weak Republicans that we sent to Washington that refuse to fight back against the tech industry and all the institutions that control information in this country. So one of the guys running against me in the Senate is Matt Dolan, the guy who owns the Cleveland Indians.”

“And when the woke mob came after the Cleveland Indians, he bent the knee and changed their name,” Vance added. “At the end of the day, if you’re not willing to stand up for a team that you own, a legacy institution in the state of Ohio, how can you actually stand up against Facebook, against Google, against Fauci, against all of the powerful actors that are making it hard for conservatives to actually have a fair stake in this debate?”

