Raskin: Trump ‘Owes’ January 6 Probe ‘His Testimony’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump owed his testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Raskin said, “Well, first of all, the public record as you’ve just shown it with the tweets, with his statements makes very clear what Donald Trump was up to. The whole name of the game was to put coercive pressure on Pence to ‘do the right thing’ by which Trump meant step outside of his constitutional role and declare unilateral unconstitutional powers to reject the electoral college votes. Essentially to declare himself a mini dictator for the purposes of allowing Donald Trump to seize the presidency for the next four years.”

He added, “If Donald Trump doesn’t show up, we’re going to resolve every adverse inference against him. He owes us his testimony like everybody else. There is no position in our constitutional constellation called former president or ex-president that gives you any immunity or exception from following the law. You’re just another citizen, and you have the obligation to render truthful, honest testimony to the sovereign when we come calling, and that’s the representatives of the people in Congress.”

