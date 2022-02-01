Dem Rep. Raskin: ‘We Came Very Close to Losing Our Democracy on January 6’

Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) addressed concerns that time was running out on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the U. S. Capitol.

Raskin told MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” that “the big reveal has arrived” on former President Donald Trump and his involvement in the riot. He added that “we came very close to losing our democracy on January 6” due to Trump trying to “overthrow a presidential election.”

“[F]irst of all, I think the big reveal has arrived,” Raskin asserted. “Trump has repeatedly confirmed it. Some people seem to think that if you talk about crime in public, it can’t be a crime. If you rob a bank in broad daylight, you’re still robbing a bank, and this president clearly tried to overthrow a presidential election. He’s the first president in American history to do it.”

“So, our committee is charged with telling America the truth,” continued. “And we’re going get that truth out there in very vivid and fine-grained detail, so America understands exactly what happened. And the truth is going to be the basis for us moving forward to institute, we hope, a whole set of legislative recommendations to guarantee that we will not have either a political coup in the future or a violent insurrection that overthrows state legislatures or overthrows the Congress of the United States. That’s what we need to do. But we need to get the message out, and we appreciate the role that media or at least some media are playing in terms of telling this story to America about the fact that we came very close to losing our democracy on January 6 in 2021.”

