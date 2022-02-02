GOP Sen. Cassidy: Build Back Better Agenda ‘Better Be Dead’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) echoed Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) declaration that President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better agenda was “dead.”

Manchin told reporters he had not spoken with his Democrat colleagues about reaching a deal on the massive spending deal.

“What Build Back Better bill?” Manchin replied when asked about the legislation. “I don’t know what you guys are talking about.”

Cassidy, noting that inflation was “raging at 40-year highs,” said Build Back Better “better be dead.” He also commended Manchin for taking a stand to not vote to pass the bill.

“Well, the fact that they haven’t talked to Manchin means that they are not serious about it,” Cassidy told host Stuart Varney. “And with inflation raging at 40-year highs and then attempting to pump trillions more to make inflation worse, it better be dead. So, I think it is good that it is dead. I think there’s better policies that can achieve better ends that don’t drive up inflation.”

He concluded, “I’m glad Joe took a stand.”

