Joe Manchin Unfazed by Dancing Far-Left Protesters: ‘What Build Back Better Bill? It’s Dead’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday told reporters President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda is dead while activists promoted the measure outside the Capitol Building.

“What Build Back Better bill,” Manchin replied to reporters who questioned the senator about Biden’s chief legislative initiative. “I don’t know what you guys are talking about.”

The reporters clarified their question and referenced the $2 trillion legislation Manchin killed in December.

“No, no, no, no. It’s dead,” Manchin again confirmed.

Meanwhile, supporters of the legislation swayed their hips to music performed by a jazz band outside the Senate office buildings. If the legislation were to pass, it would likely increase the 40-year high inflation, subsidize child care, prescription drugs, and make it easier for the IRS to target taxpayers.

Some of the signs the activists held read, “We Care.” Another dressed up in what appears to be a marshmallow outfit with “B.B.B.B.” printed on its chest:

Outside the Russell Senate office building, musicians and a small group pushing for #BBB pic.twitter.com/T6YpkDehVo — Stephanie Liebergen (@NewsLiebs) February 1, 2022

Manchin backed out of negotiations with President Biden on the legislation over concerns spending $2 trillion during 40-year high inflation would not benefit the residents of West Virginia, a state that voted for Donald Trump over Biden by nearly 40 points.

“I’m not agreeing to any of this,” Manchin said about the package on January 4. “There’s been no conversations” with the White House.

“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better … there is no negotiation going on at this time,” Manchin added.

McConnell on Dem efforts to rekindle parts of Build Back Better: Washington Democrats are trying again to revive talk of yet another another reckless bout of spending this year. American families are already hurting enough and they need that bad idea to stay buried. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 1, 2022

