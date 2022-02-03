Fraternal Order of Police VP: If We Want to Decrease Crime, We Need to Prosecute Violent Crime, Including Gun Crime

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Fraternal Order of Police national Vice President Joe Gamaldi reacted to President Joe Biden’s calls for gun control by arguing that in order to decrease crime, we have to “vehemently prosecute violent crime” and when people commit crimes with guns, “we should be seeking the maximum, not giving them a slap on the wrist and letting them back out. And we certainly shouldn’t be giving them a PR bond where they just pinky promise to show up to court.”

Gamaldi stated, “Police officers delivered historic crime reductions in the 20 years prior to this huge spike that we saw in violent crime over the last two years. We’ve done it before. And we can do it again. But here’s how we do it, we have to actually enforce the rule of law. We have to make sure that we are actually prosecuting criminals when they commit crimes. We need to vehemently prosecute violent crime. If someone uses a gun in a crime, we should be seeking the maximum, not giving them a slap on the wrist and letting them back out. And we certainly shouldn’t be giving them a PR bond where they just pinky promise to show up to court.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett