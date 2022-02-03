Malinowski: ISIS ‘Very Present in Afghanistan’ and We Can’t Solve Issue ‘Just With Special Forces Raids’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) said that ISIS is “very present in Afghanistan with our withdrawal.” And that the group has “an opportunity there to reconstitute themselves.” Malinowski also said that while he does appreciate the Biden administration remaining on the offensive with its strike against ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, we can’t solve the problem with special force raids alone.

Malinowski said, “Look, ISIS controls no territory now, but they’re still a threat. They’ve launched a number of deadly attacks in just the last few weeks in Iraq and Syria. They’re, of course, very present in Afghanistan with our withdrawal. They have an opportunity there to reconstitute themselves. So, I’m glad the administration is staying on the offensive. I don’t think we can solve this just with special forces raids, but I do think this is a blow.”

