Schweizer: NYT’s ‘Turn’ on Biden Family ‘an Important Development’

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, reacted to The New York Times suing the State Department for access to Hunter Biden’s emails.

Schweizer told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the media’s “turn” on President Joe Biden and his family’s overseas dealings “is an important development.” He added the media see “Biden is struggling as president” and know he is likely on his way out.

“I think a lot of these newsrooms, you had management that did not want to cover these stories. They were sort of putting their fingers on the scale as far as politics are concerned,” Schweizer outlined. “And I honestly think part of the calculation is, Steve, that they see that Joe Biden is struggling as president. He is probably not going to be here for very long. I think this represents a turn, as it were, as far as some of the news publications’ management is concerned.”

“[I] think this is an important development,” he added. “I wish they were covering the China relationships with the Bidens. This involves Romania. But still, it’s an important story, and it speaks to the pattern of corruption that exists in the Biden family as it relates to these overseas dealings.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent