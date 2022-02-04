Adam Carolla: ‘If AOC Was Fat and in Her 60s,’ Would Anyone Listen to Her?

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” comedian Adam Carolla reacted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) coming to the defense of Whoopi Goldberg after she was suspended from “The View” for her controversial remarks regarding the Holocaust.

Ocasio-Cortez, who notably called for a boycott of Goya after the owner voiced his support of former President Donald Trump, told TMZ that people should “take the Jewish community’s lead” in forgiving Goldberg.

Carolla called Ocasio-Cortez’s comments “hypocritical” and said if she were “fat and old,” people wouldn’t care about her opinions.

“I do want to say obviously it is hypocritical with AOC because she didn’t care about Roseanne getting canceled or Sharon Osbourne or Chris Harrison from ‘The Bachelor’ or any of that,” said Carolla. “It’s just when somebody from her side of the aisle gets slapped on the hand, then she wants to show some grace.”

“And here’s a quick thought experiment: If AOC was fat and in her 60s, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?” he asked.

“Oh boy. You’re going to step in that one,” host Sean Hannity replied.

“What exactly do you mean by that?” he asked. “Is it because she’s young? What?”

“Yes,” Carolla responded. “She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful, and everybody’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face. But her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time. And I don’t think if she was a middle-aged, heavyset woman anyone would care what she had to say.”

Hannity pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez has “got the whole Democratic Party following her.”

Carolla agreed with Hannity but maintained, “I’m just saying if she was fat and old, I don’t think TMZ would be chasing her around with a camera.”

