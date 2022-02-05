Eric Adams: Police Morale ‘Low’ and It’s Impacted by Criminals Being Released

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that morale among police officers is low, and that “it’s challenging to have someone commit a crime repeatedly, and you see them out on the next day, carry a gun, then they’re out the next day. That impacts your morale.” And that he urges officers to ignore what people say on social media and focus on “the people that are on the streets every day that want their police officers.”

Adams said, “Well, there is low morale. Listen, it’s challenging to have someone commit a crime repeatedly, and you see them out on the next day, carry a gun, then they’re out the next day. That impacts your morale. You ask yourself, why are you doing the job? That settles in. But I want to be clear with my police officers, when we took that oath, when you raised your hand to serve and protect, it doesn’t matter who’s the mayor, the governor, or the president, for that sake, it’s about you doing that job. And that is the message as I go to the precincts to share with them, don’t look at what people are commenting on Twitter or Facebook or a tweet. It’s about the people that are on the streets every day that want their police officers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett