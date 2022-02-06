Manchin: We Will ‘Absolutely’ Pass Reforms to Fix ‘Ambiguity’ in the Electoral Count Act

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that reforms to the Electoral Count Act of 1887 will “absolutely” pass Congress.

Manchin said “What really caused the insurrection? They thought there was an ambiguity if you will, and there was an avenue they could go through and maybe overturn election, because there was. It was not clear when one congressman and one senator can bring a state’s authentic count to a halt, it’s wrong. Basically not protecting electors and you can change electors before you send them here after the election, all these things. This is what we’re going to fix. We have a group that’s continuing to grow. We’re 15 to 20 people that want to be part of it now.”

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “So do you think it’s going to pass?”

Manchin said, “I think absolutely it will pass. There will be some people saying it’s not enough. There will be other people saying it’s more than what we should do or we don’t need it. We’ll try to bring them all together and say this is what we should do because it’s what caused the problem and let’s do that.”

