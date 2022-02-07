McCarthy: Biggest Threat to Free Speech Is Politicians Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor for Them

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued the biggest threat to free speech isn’t laws passed by Congress, it’s “politicians pushing these private companies to become government and utilize them,” like with the GoFundMe page to raise money for the trucker protest in Canada.

McCarthy said, “You know, the greatest threat to free speech isn’t coming from a law in Congress. Because it’s bound and protected by the First Amendment. Where it’s really coming from is these politicians pushing these private companies to become government and utilize them, just like they’re doing on the GoFundMe, that the politicians are pushing because they don’t like what the truckers are doing, don’t provide them the money. Or the YouTubes, don’t put those up or you’ve watched time and again what Google and the others have done. But they’re also protected by government itself, their liability protection. But if they’re going to pick and choose what can be said on their platform whether they’re following through on what their mission is of passing money through, they should no longer have that legal protection. They should be able to be sued, and we need to look at it from an antitrust perspective.”

