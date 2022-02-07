Schiff: ‘I’m Concerned’ DOJ Is Not Pursuing Trump ‘Vigorously’ for Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that the Justice Department was not pursuing former President Donald Trump as “vigorously” as they should be for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Guest host Ali Velshi said, “When you make the point, and you made it before that, it isn’t your job. It is not your role to do certain things and that the committee by nature of the type of thing it is does not have the ability to prosecute criminally, and that the Justice Department should be. What’s your sense of — it sounded a little like dissatisfaction from you. Do you feel the Justice Department is pursuing this as vigorously as it should be?”

Schiff said, “I feel they are pursuing the violence of January 6th vigorously, including people that were not present but nonetheless were involved in a seditious conspiracy. When I have less confidence than’s other efforts to overturn the election such as the former president on the phone with the secretary of state in Georgia, trying to coerce that secretary into finding 11,780 votes that don’t exist.”

He added, “I think if you or I or any of your viewers were on the phone recording the conversation like thought, we would be under investigation. It shouldn’t matter that this was a former President of the United States. Those issues I’m concerned about, but in terms of our role and, we’re going to get to the bottom of all of these efforts, and we’re going to make them public. We’re going to try to legislate to protect us from any recurrence.”

