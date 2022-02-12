Trump on Freedom Convoy: ‘Mandates Are Very, Very Bad — You Can Push People So Far’

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” former President Donald Trump reacted to the so-called Freedom Convoy protests underway throughout Canada.

Trump touted vaccine efforts but criticized mandates.

He also warned that despite the protests taking place in Canada, the situation in the United States was “far more of a tinderbox.”

“People all over the world are watching, and they have respect for what they are doing,” he said. “They’re tired of being pushed around by incompetent people, being told what to do, being forced with the mandates. The mandates should have not happened. I’m very proud of Warp Speed. Everybody has given us credit. Nobody thought it was possible to do what we did. And that includes therapeutics by the way Regeneron and the various therapeutics that worked so well.”

“But what we did with Warp Speed was great,” Trump continued. “But the mandates are very, very bad — very, very bad. And I think there’s a lot of respect for what they are doing. I see they have Trump signs all over the place, and I’m proud that they do. But that’s what happens. You can push people so far. And our country is a tinderbox, too. Don’t kid yourself. And there are plenty of our country up there right now, folks. When you look at what’s happening — when you look at what’s happening in Canada. Our country, I think, is far more of a tinderbox than Canada.”

