Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Suspension over Holocaust Comments — ‘We’re Going to Keep Having Tough Conversations’

Whoopi Goldberg returned to ABC’s “The View” on Monday after being suspended for claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race.”

Goldberg said, “Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to ‘The View,’ and yes, I am back.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “We missed you.”

Goldberg continued, “I missed you all too. I got to tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are “The View,” and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics, and that’s what we try to do every day.”

She added, “I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. I’m telling you people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? really?’ And it was amazing, and I listened to everything everybody had to say, and I was very grateful, and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we’re going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we have been hired to do, and it’s not always pretty, as I said. It’s not always as other people would like to hear, but it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

