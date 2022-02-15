GOP Sen. Kennedy: Trudeau’s ‘Tyranny of the Managerial Elite’ Is Him Saying, ‘I’m Smart, You’re Not’ – Truckers Want to ‘Follow the Science’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said that he doesn’t support breaking the law and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to the protests in Canada “is the tyranny of the managerial elite over the working-class majority” where Trudeau is saying, “Look, truckers, I’m smart, you’re not. I’m educated, you’re not. … So sit down and shut up.”

Kennedy said, “I support peaceful protests. I don’t support breaking the law, but what I think we’re seeing in Canada is the tyranny of the managerial elite over the working-class majority. I don’t know Prime Minister Trudeau. I’m sure he is a warm and loving human being, but his leadership has been underwhelming. He’s misjudged the situation. As to the truckers, their protests are not about the vaccine. Most of them are already vaccinated. Here’s what I hear the truckers saying, they’re saying, look, Mr. Prime Minister, we’ve been through two years of pandemic restrictions. Our lives have been turned upside down. Our livelihoods have been threatened. Our kids have lost months, maybe a year, from their education. You say, follow the science. Mr. Prime Minister, let’s follow the science. We look around. We see the Omicron variant, its virulence waning. Most of us are — have immunity. We’re either natural or we’re vaccinated. So what, Mr. Prime Minister, is your roadmap for getting government off our backs and allowing us to get back to normal?”

He continued, “Now, here’s the prime minister’s response: Instead of saying, fair question, let’s sit down and talk about it, his plan for convincing the truckers that they are wrong is by saying, you’re a bunch of stupid idiots. Here’s what I hear the prime minister saying to the truckers: Look, truckers, I’m smart, you’re not. I’m educated, you’re not. … So sit down and shut up.”

