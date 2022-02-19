Maher: School Mask Rules ‘Creating a Generation’ of ‘Germ-Paranoid’ Kids

During the “Overtime” segment of his “Real Time” show on Friday, host Bill Maher said that school mask mandates are “creating a generation of Howie Mandels, of little germ-paranoid munchkins.” And that children are a group of people who don’t need to wear masks due to the fact that they are the least vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Maher said, “They don’t need them. Kids — I mean, kids are the least vulnerable. And I mean, to make these little children into Howie Mandels is what you’re doing. No, it’s true. You’re creating a generation of Howie Mandels, of little germ-paranoid munchkins. It’s just — it’s so [ridiculous].”

He added, “Especially when they are young. I mean, that’s the first thing they remember, and it’s going to get imprinted on them. And it’s just — I mean, kids are gross to begin with. You’ve got to let them be gross. … And germs are not — they need also, to get germs in their body. Of course, there are ones you can’t get in you. … It’s true. It’s how you get healthy, is you live in the world. You can’t live in a world by getting rid of all germs or avoiding them. It’s insane.”

