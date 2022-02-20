Cotton on Left-Wing Trudeau Support: ‘The Hypocrisy of These Liberals Knows No Bounds’

Sunday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called out the “hypocrisy” of the left’s response to the Freedom Convoy in Canada and the upcoming convoy in the United States, which has been dubbed as the “People’s Convoy,” to protest against vaccine mandates.

Cotton noted on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that members of the left have “encouraged” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to use a federal Emergencies Act against the peaceful protesters. He argued those same people were marching and celebrating Black Lives Matter in protests which turned into riots.

“[The left has] encouraged Justin Trudeau’s administration in Canada’s response and what Justin Trudeau himself has done,” Cotton advised. “When it was radical environmentalists shutting down pipelines in Canada, Justine Trudeau called for patience and dialogue. Now that it’s conservative truckers protesting his COVID-19 mandates, he’s invoking emergency powers and using authorities that are typically designed for terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, and Joe Biden and liberals in America are cheering them on.”

“Remember, these are the very same liberals, of course, who marched in the streets and celebrated the BLM rioters in 2020 that caused billions of dollars of damage with rioting and arson and looting that resulted in many deaths, whereas these Canadian truckers have shut down some traffic and set up bouncy houses in their capital city. The hypocrisy of these liberals knows no bounds,” he added.

(h/t RCP Video)

