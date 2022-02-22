Cardin: We’ll Need to ‘Talk to China’ to Help Countries Deal with Energy Needs, Deal with Energy Challenges of Russia Sanctions

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that if there is unity among America’s western allies, we have to “sit down and talk to China about alternative sources of energy” to handle the issues that will arise in the energy sector as a result of sanctions against Russia and to “find alternative ways that we can help other countries deal with their energy needs and not have to rely on Russia.”

After host Neil Cavuto raised the prospect that going after Russia’s energy supply won’t have an impact because Putin has other customers, Cardin said, “Well, I don’t agree that he has plenty of customers. But I do agree there are other customers that are available. China made pretty strong statements at the United Nations against what Mr. Putin was doing. I think if we have unity among our western partners, we need to sit down and talk to China about alternative sources of energy, so that we deal with the challenges presented by Russia’s energy supplies being under sanction and find alternative ways that we can help other countries deal with their energy needs and not have to rely on Russia.”

