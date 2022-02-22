Mika Brzezinski: Biden Ukraine Strategy ‘Inadequate,’ ‘Isn’t Strong Enough’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host on Tuesday suggested President Joe Biden’s strategy and handling of the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been “inadequate” and not “strong enough.”

Brzezinski cited foreign policy expert Michael McFaul and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) describing Russia entering the two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion.” She questioned if the troops entering Ukraine made the possibility for a “full-scale invasion” inevitable.

“[I] just want to ask you, would you describe the Biden strategy so far as passive deterrence, with the centerpiece of economic sanctions really as the focal point? And has that run its course at this point? Is it inadequate to not respond to what McFaul and Cheney call an invasion?” Brzezinski asked Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass.

“There’s a lot of pretty wise minds in the foreign policy field who are concerned that our response isn’t strong enough, and right now that the sanctions that are moving forward really don’t punish the people who are carrying out the wrongdoing right now,” she later added. “Here’s the bottom line … Russia is inside Ukraine. Their troops are inside Ukraine. I mean, we can parse words, but isn’t the fact that the troops being inside this separatist region, making the possibility for that full-scale invasion that seems inevitable to be even more brutal?”

