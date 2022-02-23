Noem: Biden ‘Gave Putin All the Power’ When He Canceled Keystone Pipeline

Wednesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) ripped President Joe Biden for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office while also delaying action on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Noem told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden “sent a clear message to Putin” his first day in the White House, which she argued “gave Putin all the power” to make Europe and the United States “more unstable.”

“[T]hat is the power that President Biden gave them,” Noem emphasized. “When he canceled the Keystone pipeline on day one of his presidency, he sent a clear message to Putin: ‘You go ahead. Develop your energy supply; make sure that the rest of Europe in the United States is more unstable.’ He — from the very day he got into the White House — he gave Putin all the power.”

Noem said Russia was “not only attacking our energy supply” but also attacking the United States through mechanisms related to cybersecurity.

“I wish that this White House understood that they drove up gas prices on South Dakotans by canceling the Keystone pipeline, which came straight through our state. But we are preparing for the future regardless of what President Biden does,” she added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent