Ukrainian Lawmaker Yanchenk: Please ‘Save Our People’– ‘Hundreds of People Might be Murdered Tonight’

As Russia attacks Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament member Halyna Yanchenko gives an emotional plea on CBS News: “Please save our people. Dozens of people, maybe hundreds of people, might be murdered tonight.” https://t.co/GWQ19ofhGy pic.twitter.com/8rUhdcK1yH

Ukrainian anti-corruption activist and politician Halyna Yanchenk pleaded with the world on CBS News Thursday to save her people from the Russian invasion currently underway.

Yanchenk said, “Overall, the situation is very difficult, you can’t imagine. Today I woke up at 5 a.m. because of explosion. I heard explosion. It was an actually attempt to bomb Kyiv. Certainly tonight, another bombing of the capitol city of Ukraine might happen. We would command people to go to underground, subway or to the underground. Believe me it is horrifying, not just as a member pf parliament but a mother of two children.”

She continued, “Please save Ukrainian men, women, and children…These are innocent citizens. Block Russia form Kyiv. I beg you please save our people. Maybe dozens of people — maybe hundreds of people — might be murdered tonight.”

