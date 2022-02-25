CNN’s Keilar: Being a Black Woman Has Been ‘Disqualifying’ for SCOTUS Nominee Until Now

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar said on Friday on “New Day” that being a Black woman has been “disqualifying” for a Supreme Court nominee until now because President Joe Biden is nominating U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Keilar said, “This is a very big deal. To talk about that aspect of it, Abby Phillip is joining us now. Assuming she is confirmed, she’ll be the first African American female justice on the Supreme Court, which, look, maybe not officially, but at least in practice, has been disqualifying when it comes to nominees up until now, Abby.”

Phillip’s said, “Yeah, I mean, this has been a long time in the making. It already has been the source of some political back and forth. But I think that what you’re going to see realistically, Brianna, is I think you’re going to see mainstream Republicans not picking a fight over that issue knowing that it is a political loser.”

In a tweet, Biden said, “I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.”

