Grassley on Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing: ‘We’re Not Going to Get Down in the Gutter Like They Did with Kavanaugh

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) vowed a different approach to President Joe Biden’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson than what happened to former President Donald Trump’s nominations.

Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the Senate would vet Jackson “thoroughly” but assured the GOP would be “polite” toward her. He added they would not “get down in the gutter” as the Democrats did with then-nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“[W]ell, just like any nomination that comes before us, we’re going to take Judge Jackson’s nomination, and we’re going to vet it properly, as we should,” Grassley outlined. “And then we are going to have this open hearing, and there is plenty of time between now and the time that Justice Breyer leaves to do this job thoroughly. We intend to do it thoroughly.”

“But I can assure you of one thing — we are not going to have a comedy and a tragedy like the Democrats demonstrated to Kavanaugh,” he continued. “We’re going to be very forthright in our questioning, but we’re going to be polite, and we are not going to get down in the gutter like they did with Kavanaugh.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent