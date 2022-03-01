Scalise: Biden Doesn’t Support the Ukrainians, ‘He’s Handed Putin the Checkbook’ on Energy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that President Joe Biden “hasn’t stood up to Putin” and doesn’t really stand with the Ukrainian people because his energy policies are funding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scalise stated, “President Biden is acting like he’s all supportive of Ukraine, that he’s standing up to Putin. He hasn’t stood up to Putin. He’s handed Putin the checkbook, the financing tools to fund this war. He — look, just a few weeks ago, President Biden put a ban, a freeze on all new oil and gas permits, all of them. This is after the federal courts pushed back on his cost of carbon limited federal lands ban that he put in place. He went even wider with it. We’ve got to call him out. I’ve called him out to reverse these policies immediately. You don’t support the people of Ukraine if you’re funding the guy, Putin, who is invading Ukraine if you’re funding his war, which you’re doing by importing oil because he shut off American energy. Open up American energy. They keep talking about carbon, what’s the carbon footprint of this war? What’s the carbon footprint of Russian oil? It’s higher than American oil. We actually have better standards. We should be making all of our energy and exporting to our friends and not taking in any from Russia.”

