GOP Rep. Barr: Biden Doesn’t Want ‘Made in America’ for Energy, ‘That’s Financing the Russian War Effort’

During an interview with ABC on Tuesday, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) said that while President Joe Biden argued we needed to make more things in America during the State of the Union, “you noticed that he didn’t talk about more made in America energy.” And that importing oil from Russia is “financing the Russian war effort against the Ukrainian people.”

Barr said, “Well, you know, we heard him say we need more made in America. But you noticed that he didn’t talk about more made in America energy. That’s one of the problems that we’re facing, in terms of the failure of deterrence with respect to Vladimir Putin. We continue, to this day, six days after the invasion, to import over 600,000 barrels of Russian oil. That’s financing the Russian war effort against the Ukrainian people. It would have been nice to hear the president announce an embargo and a complete reversal of no longer will the United States be importing Russian oil or petroleum products. That would have been a good first start. But the next thing that the president needs to do is to announce that he’s going to reverse course on constraining domestic energy production.”

