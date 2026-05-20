Nolte: Disgraced Jew-baiter Thomas Massie Humiliated by 10 Point Loss

After losing his primary to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, incumbent U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is about to have a lot more time on his hands to hate Jews and pretend he cares about Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

While it’s glorious that this self-regarding narcissist lost, even more glorious is that he got himself humiliated by a ten-point margin — ten points — 55 to 45 percent, with 99 percent of the vote counted.

Wait, there’s more…

If you want to understand President Trump’s ability to deliver votes, the math is pretty remarkable.

In his 2024 primary battle, Massie won with nearly 40,000 votes.

This year, Massie exceeded his 2024 raw vote total with over 47,000 votes.

He still lost.

Why?

Gallrein earned nearly 58,000 votes.

The polls sure didn’t see a ten-point victory.

Yes, Massie’s support increased between 2024 and 2026, and Trump still whupped him. Trump made Massie a project and now this antisemitic sack of smug is out of a job.

Oh, wait, maybe not. The Loser-Who-Lost-His-Own-District-By-Ten-Points might run for president…

Personally, I want to thank Massie for making his defeat all the sweeter with these opening lines from his despicable concession speech:

What a joy it is to dance on this scumbag’s political grave.

At the same time, never did I believe I would live to see the day when a sitting congressman could say something straight out of the Jew-baiting Ku Klux Klan handbook and not be roundly condemned. Hopefully, the House of Representatives will censure him before he prances out of office in a Stephen Colbert-style cloud of self-celebration.

Also, don’t buy the lie that the awful Joooozzzzz bought the race for Gallrein. Both Massie and Gallrein benefited by about the same amount of campaign and outside spending.

This was a Trump victory, pure and simple. Trump targeted Massie for destruction, and now Massie’s gone.

Massie’s biggest mistake was likely believing that social media is real life, that people like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones had managed to wrest enough influence from Trump that seeking their good opinion was the only constituency he needed to win over.

Well, he and they lost by ten points.

Ten.

Points.

Influencers, eh?

As a great man once said, “You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.”