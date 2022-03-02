McConnell: Biden’s Inflation Ideas Were the Bernie Sanders Agenda ‘They’ve Been Trying to Do All Year’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that President Joe Biden’s solutions to inflation in the State of the Union were the agenda of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that “they’ve been trying to do all year” and will make inflation worse.

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:40] “I think, basically, he was arguing for what they’ve been trying to do all year after they passed the so-called American Rescue Plan, which created a 40-year wave of inflation. They actually, at the end of the year, if you recall, tried to pass what they called BBB, which would pour more gasoline on the flames and make inflation even worse. I don’t think anything the president said last night is likely to deal effectively with raging inflation. They’ve already created that by dumping $2 trillion on the economy last year, on a Democrat-only vote, which produced a 40-year wave of inflation. He’s got problems across the board because they made the wrong policy decision. Where did he go wrong? He ran as a moderate, but as soon as he got elected, he signed up for Bernie Sanders’ agenda. And Bernie Sanders’ agenda did not work. We’ve had early indications of that in Virginia and New Jersey. I think they’re headed toward a very, very tough election this fall.”

