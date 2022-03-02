Waltz: Biden DOJ Is ‘Walking Away’ from ‘Massive’ Wealth Transfer to China, Made in America Is Just ‘Talk’  

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued President Joe Biden’s discussions of promoting American manufacturing during the State of the Union were “a lot of talk.” Because the Justice Department has scrapped the China Initiative and is “walking away” from the “massive” transfer of wealth and technology to China.

Waltz stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:45] “These American professors are taking NASA grants, taxpayer-funded Defense Department grants, the most advanced technologies, nanotechnologies, advanced materials, and they develop this research here in our universities, and then they go over to China and collect hundreds of thousands of dollars a month to go teach over there, but basically transfer that technology to the CCP, not to mention the Chinese researchers that are all over — by the hundreds of thousands — our institutions here. And the Justice Department is no longer going to investigate them. It is the most massive transfer of wealth and technology to an adversary, I think in modern history, and the Department of Justice is just walking away. It’s really outrageous, and then Biden — he spent many minutes on made in America. It’s a lot of talk. Let’s get back to the Trump actions, in terms of bringing that manufacturing back home and incentivizing it and driving the agenda. Again, it was just a lot of rhetoric.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett