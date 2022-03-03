Shaheen, Warner: Oil Companies Need to Increase Production, They’re Sitting on Oil to Increase Price

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) argued that oil companies are not producing as much as oil as they could to keep the price high and these companies need to increase production to help combat Russia’s energy wealth.

After both Senators called for an embargo on Russian oil, Shaheen said, “I know there’s hardship on the American people and on everybody who is affected by these high gas prices, but the other thing we need to do is we need to call on our CEOs of the major oil companies to stop sitting on production and increase production. They’ve been sitting on the amount of production because they want to keep the price high. Well, the world needs them to respond now as well. They need to do this so that they can support the free world as we’re trying to fight this tyrant who is trying to put — capture the democracies of the world. And so, we need to all stand together here.”

Warner responded, “I couldn’t agree more with Jeanne. The energy companies need to step up. The truth of the matter is, the Ukrainian people are voting with their lives, saying they embrace democracy, the values of liberal democracy that sometimes I think we and folks in Europe take for granted. And we all need to step up. Business, obviously policymakers, and clearly the American people are willing. So, we need to see those energy leaders do their part as well.”

