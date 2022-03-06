MSNBC’s Hasan Decries Double Standard for Ukrainian Refugees, Asylum Seekers at U.S. Borders

MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show” host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday highlighted efforts around Europe to accept Ukrainian refugees fleeing amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

As over 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, Hasan noted that refugees had been accepted throughout Europe with food, money, shelter and transportation.

On the other hand, Hasan also pointed out that refugees making asylum claims at the U.S. border have been treated differently than those Ukrainian refugees.

“On Friday, Biden’s Homeland Security secretary granted Ukrainian refugees temporary protected status for 18 months, as he should have. That’s great news. But we haven’t forgotten that it’s only been five months since U.S. Border Patrol removed thousands of Haitian migrants from a makeshift camp along the Texas border by force on horseback and deported them back to Port-au-Prince against their will,” Hasan lamented. “Do not pass go. Do not apply for asylum. The Biden administration continues to rely on Title 42 to basically block any and all asylum claims at the border, a cruel vestige of the Trump era; one of Stephen Miller’s most grotesque gifts to humanity.”

He continued, “You may be sitting at home tonight wondering what can you do to help the people of Ukraine, to try and fight for light over darkness. You could donate money to charity. We all should, in fact. But you know what else you could do? You could pressure our own government here at home to make sure that we in the United States actually open our borders to refugees. We lead by example. Open our borders to Haitians, to Afghans and, yes, to Ukrainians.”

