Manchin on Boosting Iranian, Venezuelan Energy: ‘Go Back’ to Domestic Production Policies ‘We’ve Had Before’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacted to the Biden administration reportedly looking to increase energy imports from Iran and Venezuela by calling for a return to prior energy production policies to boost domestic energy production.

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked, “So, should the administration ease restrictions on production?”

Manchin responded, “Go back to the policies that we’ve had before.”

After referencing leases in the Gulf of Mexico and production on lands controlled by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), He added, “All of this has to go back into production. That’s all we’re asking for. And if we’re asking the rest of the world to step up, let’s show that we’re going to step up and any oil that’s needed to our allies around the world, we produce it cleaner than anybody.”

