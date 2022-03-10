Kennedy Urges Europe to Stop Buying Russian Oil, Turn to U.S. Oil — ‘Wokers Refuse to Let Us Do It’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called on European countries to quit being dependent on Russian oil.

Kennedy argued that the United States could “fill the deficit left in Europe” by drilling domestically but lamented that “the wokers refuse” to utilize American energy.

“We’re in an economic war with [Putin]. We can’t win this economic war … with Putin. Maybe with President Biden, too, and I’ll explain that comment in a second. We can’t win this economic war with Putin without cutting off his cash funds. We can’t cut off his cash flow without stopping buying his oil and gas. America can do that. Europe can’t because they have gotten themselves dependent on Russian oil and gas. We can fill the deficit left in Europe if it stops buying Putin’s product by producing our own oil and gas. There is just one problem — the wokers refuse to let us do it.”

He later added, “I mean, our energy policy is being dictated by the wokers who refuse to accept an all of the above energy policy. They only accept wind, solar, and pixie dust, and we’re going to lose the economic war with Putin if we continue down that road.”

