Trump: VP Harris Laughs Like a ‘Madwoman’ — Biden Administration ‘Grossly Incompetent’

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden’s administration was “grossly incompetent.”

While discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Trump said, “If I were president, if we have the Trump administration in there like we had tremendous years, tremendous success, economy, energy independence, all of the things, largest tax cuts in the history of our country which helped bring about the greatest economy we have ever had, this would have never ever happened. So when I look at it, and I look at the horrible things taking place, you wouldn’t even believe what is taking place. To have everything on video, because people have cell phones today, so you see all of this, you see most of it in one form or another on video.”

He added, “It would have never happened, and it never should have happened. I just watched on your show, I just watched the vice president laughing about the immigration, this horrible situation with the immigration, and I just watched the laugh, and it was almost like the laugh of a madwoman. To be laughing about that. It’s a sad situation. We have people in there that are grossly incompetent, and you know it. And so does everybody else. And by the way, so do the Democrats know it.”

