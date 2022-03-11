FNC’s Dr. Makary: Health Officials ‘Don’t Want to Know’ Data Behind School Mask Mandates

During the Friday interview on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Fox News medical contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary weighed in on mask mandates in schools in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Makary, health officials “don’t want to know” the data behind masks in schools. He lamented all “they did do was stunt child development.”

“The concern now is parents are looking at their kids, and their kids are sad,” Makary emphasized. “Smiles are contagious, happiness is contagious, and they’re seeing it change in the mood of their kids, and they’re not happy.”

“The cloth masks did really nothing to reduce transmission, but what they did do was stunt child development,” he continued. “And people are seeing through it now. They’re seeing the kids — they’re not right. Right? The kids are not growing up the way that kids in schools where they had no masks are growing up. And where are the studies by the CDC of the kids who were in schools that were open the entire time with no masks and the opposite — the kids who had a lot of closures and then were wearing masks throughout. That is an easy study to do, but nobody in the government is interested in funding that study right now. It’s pretty obvious what the results are, and the results they don’t want to know.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent